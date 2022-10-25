Scientists call for massive dredging operation to be halted, pending investigation over pollution

Dredging to create a new freeport at Teesside should be stopped pending an independent scientific assessment, that’s from a letter by a senior Government scientist seen by Channel 4 News.

Last month this programme revealed that new scientific research showed toxic pollution could be to blame for the mass mortality of sea life along the coast of North East England.

The Government had always insisted that the crabs, lobsters and other creatures had died primarily from natural causes. They say investigations are ongoing.