Sarah Everard: Protesters will no longer face prosecution

The prosecution of six protesters who attended a vigil for Sarah Everard has been halted.

In March of last year, hundreds of people attended the event in rememberence of Ms Everard — who was raped and murdered by serving police office Wayne Couzens.

The event took place whilst London was facing covid restrictions – which meant meeting more than two people in a public place was banned.

The Metropolitan police have faced heavy criticism for their handling of the vigil.

I spoke to Pippa Woodrow, the barrister who represents some of the protesters.