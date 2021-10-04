Sarah Everard murder: Dick orders Met Police culture review

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick says she will launch an independent review of the force after the murder of Sarah Everard, admitting there was a “massive” task ahead to restore confidence in the police.

She promised that a “high-profile” figure would look into everything surrounding police culture, from its leadership to the way officers treat each other and the public.

But one former leading police officer has claimed that the Met is like a “safe haven” for sex offenders.