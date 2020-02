Today’s cabinet reshuffle suddenly got a lot more dramatic when Sajid Javid unexpectedly quit as chancellor – after Boris Johnson ordered him to fire his closest aides.

Mr Javid said it was a condition which “no self respecting minister would accept”. He’ll be replaced by Rishi Sunak, just four weeks before the Budget is due.

Downing Street says a new joint team of special advisers is being established to advise both the prime minister and the chancellor.