No collusion, no corruption, no culpability. An inquest into the 2003 gangland shooting of Sabina Rizvi has ended with the Metropolitan Police absolved of any responsibility. She was shot dead when her car was ambushed minutes after she drove away from a police station in south London.

Her family has campaigned for 21 years for a closer look at the role of the police. But the coroner directed the jury not to attach any blame to the force and to conclude she was unlawfully killed.