Rishi Sunak has told the House of Lords that they should not frustrate his plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda.

He told them that as the Commons passed his Bill with no changes last night, peers would be “frustrating the will of the people” if they didn’t do the same thing.

But despite the Prime Minister’s determination to get his new law on to the statute book fast, he didn’t guarantee that deportation flights would take off this year.