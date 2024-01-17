Rwanda Bill: Sunak expected to overcome second day of rebellion

Rishi Sunak is expecting to face down a second day of rebellion by backbenchers who want him to toughen up his plans to deport migrants to Rwanda.

MPs are just voting on a rebel amendment that would give ministers the power to ignore emergency injunctions from the European Court of Human Rights.

The rebels say without that the new law won’t work – but the Government doesn’t want to go that far.

Despite all the arguments on the Tory side, the Bill is expected to pass its Third Reading later tonight.