Russian embassy requests meeting with Boris Johnson

The Russian embassy in London has called for a meeting with the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson over the Salisbury poison attack – claiming its dealings with the UK had been “utterly unsatisfactory”.

The Foreign Office hit back, saying it was Russia’s response that had been unsatisfactory – accusing them of failing to answer numerous questions about the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

His niece Viktoria Skripal has had her request to come to the UK to visit her relatives declined by the Home Office, prompting her to claim that Britain ‘must have something to hide’. Today she appeared on the Russian television programme ‘Let Them Talk’. We were invited to ask her a question – so we did.