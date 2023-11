Around two-thirds of the confirmed illegal killings of birds of prey last year are linked to shooting estates.

That’s according to the RSPB’s latest report on bird crime, which we can exclusively reveal.

Buzzards, red kites, goshawks, hen harriers, peregrine falcons and white-tailed eagles have all fallen victim to shooting, trapping and poisoning – adding to a total of 61 reported killings last year.