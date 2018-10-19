Row over Windrush advisory panel as submissions deadline closes

The forecast for the next 5 days
The deadline for submissions to the Home Secretary’s review of the Windrush scandal closed today, amid a row over the make-up of the advisory panel. Support groups have questioned the appointment of a senior civil servant who oversaw huge cuts to legal aid and a former immigration judge linked to the anti-immigration campaign group Migration Watch. But now this programme has learnt a lawyer representing many Windrush victims has invited to join the “lessons learned” advisory panel.