You could call it a highly ambitious grassroots project – a group of Scottish villagers in Dumfries and Galloway is hoping to raise more than six million pounds to turn the UK’s most famous grouse moor into a new ten thousand acre nature reserve.

The land currently belongs to the Duke of Buccleuch, the second largest private landowner in Britain.

This scheme has revealed how far the vestiges of feudal land ownership are still very much alive today.