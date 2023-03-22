Revealed: Government facing legal complaint for failing to take action over dirty diesels

It was the scandal that shamed a global brand – so-called ‘dieselgate’ – which exposed Volkswagen for fitting devices to cheat emissions tests.

Now seven years later, this programme can exclusively reveal the dirty legacy lives on – with almost two-and-a-half million diesel cars of different brands still on UK roads with emissions two to four times the legal limits.

Today, the environmental law charity Client Earth put in legal complaints to the government calling on it to foot the bill and fix the problems and stop us all from breathing in deadly air.

Our Chief Correspondent Alex Thomson has more.