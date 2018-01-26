Relatives of Birmingham pub bombings victims hail partial victory

Relatives of the Birmingham pub bombing victims have hailed a partial victory after the High Court quashed a decision to ban the inquest from identifying the alleged perpetrators. Twenty-one people were killed and almost 200 others were injured when IRA bombs exploded at two Birmingham city centre pubs in November 1974

The so-called Birmingham Six, who were wrongly jailed for the atrocity, had their convictions quashed in 1991, and victims’ families have campaigned ever since to bring the real bombers to justice.