Thirty years ago, their loathing of each other was legendary.

In one corner, Eastender Nigel Benn, known as the ‘Dark Destroyer’. In the other, posh-voiced Chris Eubank – branding himself ‘Simply the Best.’

They fought two epic battles. And their pre-match enmity was almost as compelling as the fights themselves.

Now their sons are reigniting the rivalry in the ring. And you guessed it – they hate each other too. Or at least that’s what we’re supposed to believe…