Rees-Mogg suggests suspending Parliament if MPs ‘delay’ Brexit

The leader of the pro-Brexit faction of Conservative MPs has given an uncompromising message to Theresa May as she hunts for a way to salvage her deal. Jacob Rees-Mogg said that she would only get his support if the Northern Ireland backstop was taken out of the Withdrawal Agreement.

He even suggested that Theresa May should prorogue parliament until Brexit day on 29 March to prevent Remainers from delaying the UK’s departure – now due in 65 days.