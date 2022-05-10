Queen’s Speech minus the Queen: Economic struggles dominate government plans

For the first time since 1963, the Queen missed reading out the government’s legislative plans – leaving Prince Charles and William to fly the royal flag.

For Boris Johnson’s critics this wasn’t the only omission. There was no dedicated bill to help families bear the burden of the highest price rises in 40 years: in its place a vague commitment to grow the economy.

But the heir to the throne did have a list of 38 bills – including legislation to try and make good on the levelling up pledge.

Plenty too for the Conservative heartlands: cracking down on environmental protesters, privatising Channel 4 and replacing the Human Rights Act. But was there any sign from either party of a vision to transform Britain?