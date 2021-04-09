Queen speaks of her ‘deep sorrow’ at Prince Philip’s passing

The flags on Buckingham Palace are flying at half mast tonight in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle where he had spent his final days with the Queen.

She spoke today of her “deep sorrow” at the passing of the man who had been her strength and stay for more than 70 years.

Tributes have poured in from around the world, and in the last few minutes Boris Johnson has told a special cabinet meeting that the entire nation will have the chance to reflect on the Duke’s “life, work and legacy” in the coming days.