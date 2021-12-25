Queen pays tribute to Prince Philip in Christmas address

The Queen paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in her first Christmas day broadcast since the death of her husband.

In a highly personal message, she expressed her sympathy for all the families who’ve lost loved ones in the pandemic.

There was another unwelcome drama today in what’s been a difficult year for the monarch.

Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested this morning in the grounds of Windsor castle, on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon.

Officers said he was apprehended “moments” after entering the grounds at 8.30 and had not managed to get into any buildings.