Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: royal family say final goodbye

The day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has been one of majesty and remembrance.

A day when many came together for the Queen. First at the state funeral, attended by hundreds of politicians and world leaders and then, as Queen Elizabeth made her final journey back to Windsor Castle, to be buried beside her husband Prince Philip.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, in the service at Westminster Abbey, said the Queen had touched “a multitude of lives”, and it was a multitude who turned out on the streets today, lining the route of the procession as the state hearse passed by, the Queen’s coffin draped with the Royal Standard and garlanded in flowers.

A day like no other in recent history.