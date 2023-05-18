Public may have to pay as water companies apologise for sewage leaks

If the apology from the private water monopolies was intended to waft away the stink surrounding the issue of sewage in rivers and coastal areas, it doesn’t seem to have worked.

An average of 824 discharges per day requires rather a fatberg of an apology.

The fact that their trade body Water UK has said that they are ready to spend £10bn tackling spills also drew criticism from campaign groups and the opposition. That’s because households in England are going to pay for improvements via higher water bills.