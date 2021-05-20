Princess Diana interview: BBC covered up ‘deceitful behaviour’ of journalist Martin Bashir

Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer says he draws a line between the Panorama interview and his sister’s death in Paris. Her jaw-dropping revelations had been watched the world over.

Panorama reporter Martin Bashir won numerous awards for his 1995 scoop, which the BBC has started to return. But he had secured the interview after faking bank statements to suggest royal insiders were betraying Diana to the tabloids. According to the inquiry report when questions were raised, the BBC top brass believed Mr Bashir’s lies in an internal investigation damned today as “woefully inadequate”.