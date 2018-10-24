Prime Minister meets backbenchers over Brexit deal

Theresa May went into this evening’s meeting of Conservative backbenchers knowing that some of them want her out of her job, and with the added pressure of a damning report into her own government’s readiness for Brexit.

At least forty of them are threatening to vote against her Brexit deal if and when it’s agreed, if it keeps Britain in a form of customs union with the EU. The risk of a No Deal was spelt out in a report by the independent National Audit Office that warned it would mean delays at ports and an increase in smuggling.

Our political editor Gary Gibbon reports.