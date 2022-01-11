Channel 4 News Menu
11 Jan 2022

Pressure grows on Boris Johnson as No. 10 stay silent on Downing Street party

Political Editor

Boris Johnson is under pressure to say whether or not he attended a party in the Downing Street garden during the first covid lockdown in May 2020.

The Prime Minister has not denied being there, but is insisting that he won’t comment before a senior civil servant has completed an investigation.

But today the leader of the Scottish Conservatives said there’s no reason for the prime minister to refuse to answer such a basic question. And if the answer is ‘yes’, he could no longer give him his support.