Pressure grows on Boris Johnson as No. 10 stay silent on Downing Street party

Boris Johnson is under pressure to say whether or not he attended a party in the Downing Street garden during the first covid lockdown in May 2020.

The Prime Minister has not denied being there, but is insisting that he won’t comment before a senior civil servant has completed an investigation.

But today the leader of the Scottish Conservatives said there’s no reason for the prime minister to refuse to answer such a basic question. And if the answer is ‘yes’, he could no longer give him his support.