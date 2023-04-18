Premier league Ramadan breaks make football feel ‘more inclusive’ for Muslim players

For the first time this season, Premier League football clubs have agreed to allow muslim players to break their Ramadan fast at sundown, which can happen during matches.

Stars like Liverpool’s Mo Salah and Chelsea’s N’Golo Kanté have been allowed to drink water at pitch side by referees who pause the game.

The iftar – or breaking of the fast – during matches hasn’t just allowed players to rehydrate.

As our sports reporter Jordan Jarrett-Bryan has been finding out, it has meant that top-flight football has started to feel far more inclusive for Muslim players, fans and communities.