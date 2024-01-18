Post Office Board knew about Horizon system flaws and exclusive document show its insurers were alerted

As the Post Office Inquiry continues to hear testimony, more and more details are coming to light about who knew what when.

Back in 2019, the Post Office spent at least a-hundred-million pounds still defending the Horizon system when more than five hundred subpostmasters won their landmark settlement.

Tonight, we’ve seen documents that appear to show that the Post Office Board was aware of the Horizon system’s failures back in 2013 – indeed it was so worried about a potential miscarriage of justice that it alerted its insurers.