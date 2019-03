The government has unveiled a new pot of money to be spent on struggling towns in England.

The government has unveiled a new pot of money to be spent on struggling towns in England.

Theresa May said the Stronger Towns Fund was aimed at areas that had missed out on prosperity. But Labour said the government was trying to bribe MPs into supporting its Brexit deal, and added that the fund should have been much larger.

There were also grumbles from Conservative backbenchers who suspect the money is being targeted at Labour areas rather than their own.