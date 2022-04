Boris Johnson has given the go-ahead for an investigation into the Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s ministerial interests.

Mr Sunak had asked for the inquiry himself after it emerged that his wife Akshata Murty had opted for non-dom status on her tax return, relieving her of the obligation to pay tax on her earnings outside the UK.

Mr Sunak said he was “confident he had acted appropriately at all times”.

The Labour leader said the issue was a “matter of real fairness”.