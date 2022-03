Twelve parties. Twenty fines. No names yet revealed.

Downing Street won’t say whether Boris Johnson will resign if he’s one of the people issued with a fixed penalty notice over the lockdown breaching parties held at Downing Street and Whitehall, as the Metropolitan police continues its investigation.

The prime minister has not yet been informed whether he will be issued with a fine, says Number 10.

And the identities of more junior members of staff won’t be made public.