‘Operation Red Meat’: Will populist policies help PM after Partygate?

‘Operation Red Meat’, part of ‘Operation Save Big Dog’, was launched in Westminster today.

It’s apparently the code name for the policies that Boris Johnson hopes will keep his backbenchers on side after facing the fury of their constituents over the “partygate” allegations.

New proposals to end the BBC licence fee and to involve the Royal Navy in channel patrols for migrants were unveiled in the Commons this afternoon.

But a poll of Conservative members for Channel 4 News shows that less than half of Boris Johnson’s party members think he is telling the truth about what he knew about the bring your own bottle party.