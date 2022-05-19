No more Partygate fines for the prime minister, says Met Police

The Metropolitan Police has closed its investigation into lawbreaking in Downing Street and Whitehall during the Covid lockdowns.

A total of 126 fines have been issued to 83 men and women – mostly officials – who attended illegal parties over the course of the pandemic. Twenty eight people were fined multiple times.

But Boris Johnson, his wife and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who were fined last month for attending the prime minister’s birthday in the Cabinet Room, all learned today that they would not receive any more fines.