No-deal? Extension? Election? – Boris Johnson’s Brexit plan | Politics: Where Next? podcast

Listen and subscribe to Politics: Where Next? on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other good apps.

As Boris Johnson moves into Number 10, who better to talk to this week than Peter Foster, the Europe Editor of The Daily Telegraph – widely seen as the best plugged in analyst of the Brexit saga on the bloc…

And Francis Elliott – The Times Political Editor – the first to spot a snap election was coming down the tracks back in 2017. What does he think is coming down the tracks now?

There are new episodes of Politics: Where Next? every Friday.