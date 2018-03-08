NHS ‘back to the bad old days’

Today’s NHS England winter figures show the proportion of people waiting more than four hours in major accident and emergency units were the highest in the 70-year history of the health service. And that was just one set of figures out today that revealed the intensity of the pressure the NHS is under. There were others for levels of norovirus, for patients stuck on trollies, and cancer waiting times. Today the influential NHS Confederation said the clock has been “turned back to the bad old days”.