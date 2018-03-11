Nerve agent attack: Salisbury diners told to wash possessions

A week after the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Salisbury, hundreds of people who went to the city’s Zizzi restaurant or the Mill pub have been told to wash their clothes and possessions.

The risk is very low, but after traces of the unidentified substance were found at both locations, Public Health England has issued detailed advice to customers. There’s precious little details about anything else, though – like what the poison is, and who administered it. And some members of the public want to know why the advice wasn’t issued earlier.

Our Senior Home Affairs Correspondent Simon Israel reports.