Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori released from detention in Iran

After years of physical and mental stress, languishing in cockroach-ridden jails, toyed with by autocrats who seemed impervious to reason or empathy: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori are on a plane bound for Britain.

After so many false dawns, it’s a day their families feared they’d never see. Richard Ratcliffe, who campaigned relentlessly, against the advice of the Foreign Office mandarins, to keep his wife’s case in the public eye, said today “it’s the beginning of a new life”.

Filmed by Darius Bazargan.