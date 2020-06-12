Musical world exclusive: Bob Marley’s Burnin’ and Lootin’ live in London in 1977

If today’s protests had a soundtrack it might well have been written by Bob Marley. And in an uncanny coincidence, we have a musical world exclusive for you tonight from 1977.

A rare performance from Bob Marley and the Wailers’ when they played a concert at London’s Rainbow Theatre. Marley sings Burnin’ and Lootin’ about curfews and a public uprising in footage never seen before. Lyrics that are as relevant to today’s Black Lives Matter movement as they were in the 70s when the National Front was marching through the streets.