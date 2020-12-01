MPs vote on England’s new Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has told MPs that the country needs to “hold our nerve” for a few more months, before coronavirus vaccines are deployed. He made the remarks as he appealed to rebel backbenchers, urging them to support England’s tough new tier system.

We report as MPs vote on the new measures, after a string of Conservatives said they won’t back the plans – despite a promise of a £1,000 grant to pubs forced to remain closed.

Labour will abstain, but said the economic help for those worst hit was nowhere near enough.