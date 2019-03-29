MPs reject May’s Brexit deal for a third time

Britain’s Brexit future could be leaving the European Union in two weeks without a deal – or staying in for at least another year whilst politicians try to find a compromise deal.

A large crowd of pro-Brexit demonstrators gathered outside parliament as a combination of opposition MPs, the DUP and 28 hardline Brexiteers from her own party defeated Theresa May’s deal for a third time.

She told MPs she feared the Commons was reaching the limit of what it could achieve, a hint perhaps that a general election could be necessary if the Commons can’t reach a compromise in the coming days.