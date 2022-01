It had been expected Sue Gray’s official report would land on Boris Johnson’s desk at some point today – and soon after that he would face a reckoning in the House of Commons.

But the wait continues. It’s believed that the senior mandarin has finished her inquiries into the Downing Street parties, but her report needs more legal checks before it can be published.

The prime minister used the extra time to speak to MPs in his party in an attempt to shore up support.