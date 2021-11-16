MP Sleaze: Johnson faces call for ban on MP second jobs

Boris Johnson has called for MPs to be banned from acting as paid political consultants or lobbyists in an attempt to draw a line under the political corruption scandal that’s been engulfing the Tory party.

It came just moments before Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer was about to announce plans to force a vote on the issue, seeking to ban all second jobs with limited exceptions.

Mr Johnson also said the rules should be changed so that MPs who put their outside interests before their constituents should be “investigated and appropriately punished”.