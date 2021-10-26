Mother of murdered sisters dismisses Met Police apology offer

The mother of two murdered sisters has dismissed the offer of an apology from the Metropolitan Police, after a report criticising the force’s response when the women were first reported missing as “unacceptable”.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were stabbed to death in a north London park in June last year.

The police watchdog has found there was a 12-hour period in which nothing was done to find them – despite worried calls from friends and family.

Their mother Mina Smallman has accused the Met of not bothering because her daughters were black – although the conduct watchdog has said it hasn’t found any evidence of discrimination.