Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 7.00pm
Menu
11m
26 Oct 2021

Mother of murdered sisters dismisses Met Police apology offer

By

The mother of two murdered sisters has dismissed the offer of an apology from the Metropolitan Police, after a report criticising the force’s response when the women were first reported missing as “unacceptable”.

Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman were stabbed to death in a north London park in June last year.

The police watchdog has found there was a 12-hour period in which nothing was done to find them – despite worried calls from friends and family.

Their mother Mina Smallman has accused the Met of not bothering because her daughters were black – although the conduct watchdog has said it hasn’t found any evidence of discrimination.