Met Police says over 100 fines now issued for ‘Partygate’ lockdown breaches

Government ministers arriving in Stoke for the Cabinet meeting had to fend off more questions about lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall after the Met Police announced they have now issued more than 100 fines.

That’s 50 more Fixed Penalty Notices over the last month. Most are thought to focus on the alleged party said to have taken place just before Christmas in 2020.

It was the event referred to by the prime minister’s former press secretary Allegra Stratton in a leaked video that led to her resignation.