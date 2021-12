Two police officers, who took pictures of the murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in a north-west London park last year, have been jailed for two years and nine months.

Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis had been sent to guard the crime scene, but instead took photographs and shared them on WhatsApp.

The Metropolitan Police has issued an apology to the sisters’ family, describing what happened as shameful and utterly unprofessional.

Warning: This report contains distressing details.