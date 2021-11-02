Met Police officers admit sharing photos of murdered sisters

Two Metropolitan Police officers have admitted taking photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters and sharing them on WhatsApp.

An Old Bailey judge told retired PC Deniz Jaffer and PC Jamie Lewis that they faced lengthy prison terms, after pleading guilty to misconduct in public office.

The mother of the two women told this programme that what the officers did took her to “a very dark place”, while the police conduct watchdog described their actions as sickening, declaring that the Met’s culture had to change now.