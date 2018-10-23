May to address Tory MPs amid leadership challenge speculation

The forecast for the next 5 days
Theresa May has agreed to address a mass meeting of Conservative MPs tomorrow night about her Brexit plans, amid more speculation over whether there could be enough support to trigger a leadership challenge. Earlier, Mrs May chaired a marathon cabinet meeting, much of it devoted to Brexit, with the Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab ordered to provide weekly updates on preparations for a deal, or a no-deal scenario.