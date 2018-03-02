May says UK has to face up to ‘hard facts’ when it leaves EU

You can’t always get what you want: that’s the central message of Theresa May’s vision for Britain’s future trade relationship with Europe, as she said the country had to face up to some “hard facts” about leaving the EU.

Speaking at the Mansion House in the City of London, she appeared to make some concessions, admitting that the UK would have to pay into some European agencies, while Britain’s access to European markets would be “different” and “less” than it is now.

But she also expressed confidence that she could negotiate a better free trade agreement than any which currently exist.