May says ‘highly likely’ Russia behind Salisbury attack

The day began in Salisbury with further searches in more crime scenes, but by mid-afternoon the drama over the attack on former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter had gone from local to global. In the Commons, Theresa May accused Moscow of “an indiscriminate and reckless act against the United Kingdom”, giving the Kremlin until the end of tomorrow to provide full details of its Novichock nerve gas programme, or face the consequences. Russia has dismissed it all as a “circus show”.