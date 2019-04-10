May facing Conservative opposition to long Brexit delay

Theresa May is expected to head straight back to the House of Commons tomorrow to tell MPs what delay she’s been given.

Theresa May is expected to head straight back to the House of Commons tomorrow to tell MPs what delay she’s been given. If it’s a long extension she can expect a frosty welcome from her own party.

Many of her backbenchers and even some in her cabinet are appalled at the prospect of fighting European Elections, let alone staying in the EU until the end of the year or beyond.

Theresa May has already promised to resign if she gets her deal, but the calls from her own side for her to go, and go quickly, are increasing.