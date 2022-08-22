Majority of sewage monitors at seaside spots faulty, data suggests

Water companies in England and Wales should take responsibility for cutting down on the sewage they’re pumping into the sea, the government has insisted – amid growing calls for action over the pollution on Britain’s beaches.

Number 10 said the firms must take urgent action or face fines.

But Labour said ministers weren’t being tough enough and had cut funding to the Environment Agency.

We asked water watchdog Ofwat, industry body Water UK, the Southern Water company and the government for interviews. All of them refused.