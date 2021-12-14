Major Tory rebellion over Plan B Covid passes for England

The new Covid restrictions for England that MPs are voting to approve tonight include mandatory vaccination for frontline NHS staff and compulsory face masks in most indoor public places.

But the measure that has provoked tonight’s Tory backbench rebellion is to enforce Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other large events.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid insisted they are not “vaccine passports” and said the new regulations were a proportionate way to prevent the NHS from being overwhelmed.