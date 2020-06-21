Lockdown: Pubs and restaurants ‘on track’ to re-open on the 4th July

The group of scientists led by the former Chief Scientist who call themselves Independent SAGE say it is too early to relax the covid rules and open pubs on July 4th.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock said we may have to register with pubs and restaurants if they are to open. That suggestion – based on what some other countries have done – has caused dismay amongst the industry who say they’re not geared up to look after people’s personal data.

The next easing of social distancing is expected to be announced early this week.